India restores e-tourist visas that were suspended since March 2020

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from that, the government of India has also announced that they will restore the old valid long duration (10 years) regular (papers) tourist visas for the US nationals with immediate effect
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India on Wednesday restored five-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect, according to officials.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India on Wednesday restored five-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect, according to officials.
Apart from that, the government of India has also announced that they will restore the old valid long duration (10 years) regular (papers) tourist visas for the US and Japan nationals with immediate effect.
Apart from that, the government of India has also announced that they will restore the old valid long duration (10 years) regular (papers) tourist visas for the US and Japan nationals with immediate effect.
Tourist visa facility was partially restored from October last year for foreigners who want to come here on chartered flights or on air bubble flights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tourist visa facility was partially restored from October last year for foreigners who want to come here on chartered flights or on air bubble flights.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. Currently valid regular (paper) tourist visa with validity of 5 years, issued to foreign nationals of all countries, which remained suspended since March 2020, will stand restored.
Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. Currently valid regular (paper) tourist visa with validity of 5 years, issued to foreign nationals of all countries, which remained suspended since March 2020, will stand restored.
Fresh regular (paper) tourist visa up to five years validity will also be issued to the nationals of the eligible countries subject to the restrictions imposed from time to time, the official said.
Fresh regular (paper) tourist visa up to five years validity will also be issued to the nationals of the eligible countries subject to the restrictions imposed from time to time, the official said.
The foreign nationals on tourist and e-tourist visas will be able to enter into India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (IPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the 'Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' scheme or by any flights as allowed by the DGCA or Ministry of Civil Aviation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The foreign nationals on tourist and e-tourist visas will be able to enter into India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (IPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the 'Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' scheme or by any flights as allowed by the DGCA or Ministry of Civil Aviation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In no case, the foreign nationals will be allowed to enter through land border or riverine routes on tourist visa or e-tourist visa.
In no case, the foreign nationals will be allowed to enter through land border or riverine routes on tourist visa or e-tourist visa.
The government instructions will not be applicable to Afghanistan nationals who will continue to be governed by the separate instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding grant of -e-Emergency X-Misc visa.
The government instructions will not be applicable to Afghanistan nationals who will continue to be governed by the separate instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding grant of -e-Emergency X-Misc visa.