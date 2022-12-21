India restores e-visa facility for Canadian passport holders: Key things to know

India has restored e-visa facility for Canadian passport holders, the High Commission of India, Ottawa, Canada, said on Tuesday. "e-Visa facility for Canadian passport-holders has been restored, with effect from 20 December 2022," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a statement.
3) The same process is applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders, the release said.
4) The Indian High Commission said those who have applied for visas through various BLS Centres in Canada are advised to wait for the issuance of the same.
5) "All such applications will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website https://www.bisindia canada.com/ and choosing the option for Application Withdrawal," the release said.
6) "Those who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business. medical or conference visa at BLS Centres in Canada and would, now, like to apply for e-Visa instead, are requested to vacate/cancel their appointment slots so that the same becomes available to others seeking visa consular services," it added.
The e-visa for India is one of the quickest methods to visit India. The service for India was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to apply for eVisa
-You can apply online and upload a photo and passport image
-Pay eVisa fee online using either payment wallet or credit/debit card.
-Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be sent to your e-mail
-Provide the printed ETA at Immigration Check Post where eVisa will be stamped on the passport.
