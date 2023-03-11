It is important to know that for e-Tourist and e-Business visa, applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Apart from this, for e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival with a window of 120 days. Example: If you are applying on 1st Sept then applicant can select arrival date from 5th Sept to 2nd Jan.