Earlier, in 2019, India had launched the e-Visa service for Saudi nationals, however, it was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
India has announced that restoration of e-visa facility for the facility of e-visa for nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has announced that restoration of e-visa facility for the facility of e-visa for nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.
The announcement was made on by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sharing an update on Twitter, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e. e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa."
The announcement was made on by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sharing an update on Twitter, the embassy wrote, "The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e. e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa."
Earlier, in 2019, India had launched the e-Visa service for Saudi nationals, however, it was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India provides e-Visa services to 166 countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, in 2019, India had launched the e-Visa service for Saudi nationals, however, it was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India provides e-Visa services to 166 countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Indian Visa website, “e-Visa service has been restored for nationals of 166 eligible countries."
As per the Indian Visa website, “e-Visa service has been restored for nationals of 166 eligible countries."
It is worth noting that the Application and payment of fees are required to be made a minimum of 4 days in advance from the date of travel and wait for the approval.
It is worth noting that the Application and payment of fees are required to be made a minimum of 4 days in advance from the date of travel and wait for the approval.
Here's how to apply for e-Visa:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's how to apply for e-Visa:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For online filling and submission of the application, applicants need to visit the official website i.e. indianvisaonline.gov.in
Apply online and upload a photo and passport page;
Apply online and upload a photo and passport page;
Pay e-Visa fees online using a credit/debit card /payment wallet;
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pay e-Visa fees online using a credit/debit card /payment wallet;
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Receive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to the Email);
Receive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to the Email);
Fly to India - (Print the ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where e-Visa will be stamped on Passport.)
Fly to India - (Print the ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where e-Visa will be stamped on Passport.)
As per the official notification, the Indian government makes no provision of charging of any emergency fees or additional fees for grant of any emergency / express e-visa.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per the official notification, the Indian government makes no provision of charging of any emergency fees or additional fees for grant of any emergency / express e-visa.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is important to know that for e-Tourist and e-Business visa, applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Apart from this, for e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival with a window of 120 days. Example: If you are applying on 1st Sept then applicant can select arrival date from 5th Sept to 2nd Jan.
It is important to know that for e-Tourist and e-Business visa, applicants of the eligible countries/territories may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival. Apart from this, for e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa, applicants may apply online minimum 4 days in advance of the date of arrival with a window of 120 days. Example: If you are applying on 1st Sept then applicant can select arrival date from 5th Sept to 2nd Jan.
Earlier, owing to strong ties and strategic partnership with India, Saudi Arabia announced the exemption of Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, owing to strong ties and strategic partnership with India, Saudi Arabia announced the exemption of Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Embassy in New Delhi said that the PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens and the decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their relations further. India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Saudi Embassy in New Delhi said that the PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens and the decision has been taken as a part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their relations further. India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields.