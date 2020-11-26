In a new order passed by the Government of India, international flight ban has been extended till 31 December by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Only selected flights shall be allowed on case to case basis, the DGCA order read.

The notification, titled 'Travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19' said, "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31St December, 2020."

View Full Image DGCA order on international flights.

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the order stated.

"However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," the statement added.

Earlier this month, the DGCA had extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till November 30. "However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA said in its circular.

Ban on international flights: How can you travel

Anyone who wants to travel to foreign countries will have to depend on air bubble arrangements. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. As of now, India air bubble pacts with around 22 countries. These are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine and the US.

Special flights operating under Vande Bharat Mission

The country has been operating special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.