Anyone who wants to travel to foreign countries will have to depend on air bubble arrangements. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. As of now, India air bubble pacts with around 22 countries. These are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine and the US.