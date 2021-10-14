Vaccine export: India has resumed vaccine exports and sent 10 crore doses each to Nepal, Myanmar, Iran and Bangladesh under Vaccine Maitri, news agencies reported on Thursday.

India had to suspend its "Vaccine Maitri" program early this year due to devastating second wave of Covid.

The export was suspended so that maximum number of people at home can be vaccinated. In the following months, India ramped up its vaccine production and expedited vaccination drive. Nearly 95 crore Indians have at least received the first dose of vaccine.

As the new infection numbers came down and vaccination coverage expanded, the government last month announced that it will resume the export of vaccines as the pandemic situation in the country was under control.

Today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has decided to first send the supplies to the neighbouring countries.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently at the UN General Assembly that India will resume supply of coronavirus vaccines. We have decided to start with the neighbourhood," Bagchi told PTI.

"Vaccines have already gone to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran. We are constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation," he said. Bagchi said the decision on further supplies will be based on India's production and demand.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya las month announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

