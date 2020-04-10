India retaliates to Pakistan firing, aims to destroy terror launch pads

NEW DELHI : The Indian Army on Friday retaliated heavily to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, targeting terror launch pads and ammunition storage across the border.

India's reaponse comes in the wake of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan, with the latest violation by the neighbour country striking Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district's Keran sector on Friday.

"India has carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara district. There have been reports of heavy damage on their (Pakistan) side," a defence spokesperson said.

This is the fourth consecutive day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. However, no casualties were reported on Friday.

"This is a diversionary tactic. This is an opportune time for them to pump in terrorists across to India because a lot of focus is now on containing the spread of coronavirus. So most ceasefire violations are their way of giving cover fire to terrorists," said a senior intelligence officer, seeking anonymity.

At the same time the official added that all forces in the region were on alert across all routes from Kupwara, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati upto "specific zones" in North and South Kaahmir's Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, "which are used as hideouts by militants who sneak into the valley."

#WATCH Video shot from drone as Indian army precision targets Pakistani terror launch pads (video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gjTtbARadv — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

