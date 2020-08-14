India returns to trade deficit in July as exports decline by 10.2%

New Delhi: India’s trade balance returned to a deficit of $4.8 billion in July after a month of surplus in June as contraction in merchandise exports narrowed compared to the preceding month amid better than anticipated import performance.

Merchandise imports contracted 28.4% in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21% to $23.64 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by more than 46% to $88.91 billion during April-July while exports were down 30.21% from the year-ago period to $74.96 billion, the data showed.

India recorded a trade surplus of $790 million in June for the first time in more than 18 years as the domestic demand slump following the coronavirus outbreak hit imports harder than exports.

India’s current account balance recorded a surprise marginal surplus at 0.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the March quarter, against 0.4% in the December 2019 quarter, after a gap of 12 years because of a lower trade deficit and a sharp rise in remittance inflows. The significant slump in domestic economic activity because of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus significantly curtailed imports and India’s current account balance is expected to turn surplus in FY21.

In April, the World Trade Organization had projected global merchandise trade to drop by 13% to 32% in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Last month, WTO said initial estimates for the June quarter, when the virus and associated lockdown measures affected a large share of the global population, indicate a year-on-year drop of around 18.5%, closer to the optimistic assessment.

