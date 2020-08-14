India returns to trade deficit in July as exports decline by 10.2%

India’s current account balance recorded a surprise marginal surplus at 0.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the March quarter, against 0.4% in the December 2019 quarter, after a gap of 12 years because of a lower trade deficit and a sharp rise in remittance inflows. The significant slump in domestic economic activity because of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus significantly curtailed imports and India’s current account balance is expected to turn surplus in FY21.