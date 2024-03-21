India reversed decision on laptop licensing policy after pressure from US: Report
Indian government recently rolled back the laptop licensing policy after pressure from US officials, reported news agency Reuters. The policy in question was rolled out in August and required companies like Apple, Dell and HP to obtain licenses for shipping imported laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers. However, soon after annoucning the new policy, government took a U-turn and stated that it will only monitor the imports and decide on the next steps a year later.