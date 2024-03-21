Active Stocks
India reversed decision on laptop licensing policy after pressure from US: Report
India reversed decision on laptop licensing policy after pressure from US: Report

Livemint

Indian government rolled back laptop licensing policy after pressure from US officials, citing emails from US government. Policy required licenses for shipping laptops, tablets, PCs, and servers. US Trade Representative wanted India to rescind the requirement.

A new report has suggested that the Indian government reversed decision on the laptop licensing policy after facing pressure from the US.
A new report has suggested that the Indian government reversed decision on the laptop licensing policy after facing pressure from the US. (pexels)

Indian government recently rolled back the laptop licensing policy after pressure from US officials, reported news agency Reuters. The policy in question was rolled out in August and required companies like Apple, Dell and HP to obtain licenses for shipping imported laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers. However, soon after annoucning the new policy, government took a U-turn and stated that it will only monitor the imports and decide on the next steps a year later. 

Also Read | Govt mulls legal action against Hero Electric, Okinawa, Benling for alleged FAME subsidy fraud. CBI, ED to probe

Citing US government emails, the Reuters report stated despite bonhomie that is displayed by both sides in the public, US officials were upset about the Indian laptop licensing policy came "out of the blue", without notice or consultation and was “incredibly problematic" for the business climate.  

Soon after the announcement of policy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met the Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal on August 26 in New Delhi. Tai reportedly told her counterpart that US wanted India to “rescind the requirement". 

The report also states that US diplomat for trade in New Delhi, Travis Coberly told his USTR collegues about Indian officials conceding that the sudden rollout of the laptop licencing scheme was a mistake. 

In an email he said that the Indian IT ministry “understands they (India) screwed up. They admitted as much. American companies here have been hammering them about this,"

Also Read | Centre notifies Press Information Bureau’s fact check unit under IT rules

However, three unnamed Indian officials told Reuters that the Commerce Ministry did not reverse its policy owing to pressure from US but the decision was taken after instead realising that the local manufacturing of laptops and tablets wasn't significant at this stage,

The Reuters report while citing US trade officials' emails states that despite the reversal of laptop licensing policy, US officials have  remained concerned about the compliance of the Indian government with WTO obligations and new rules that it may issue. The report also states US officials have been concerned about the sudden policy changes by New Delhi, which they believe has led to the creation of an uncertain business environment. 

Published: 21 Mar 2024, 02:55 PM IST
