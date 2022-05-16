India revises its covid-19 surveillance strategy

“Now RT-PCR testing is being done for those patients with symptoms like fever, cough and cold or with flu like symptoms visiting at the sentinel sites such as hospitals. This is going to be a selective testing strategy of around 6-8 lakh every day across India to understand the pattern, variation and transmission rate of the virus. Now, people are thinking that covid is mild and most of the people don’t go to hospital for testing. This surveillance strategy will keep a close watch on virus so that scientists are aware of the disease pattern in India," said a government official requesting anonymity.