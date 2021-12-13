“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi today. He prayed at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishvanath Dham in Kashi. He also took a holy dip in river Ganga," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister said today's India is reviving its lost heritage. Here in Kashi, Mata Annapurna herself resides. He expressed happiness that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been re-established in Kashi after a wait of a century," the statement added.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’ independence. Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75-week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

“He added that this whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of India. It is a symbol of our spiritual soul. This is a symbol of India's antiquity, traditions, India's energy and dynamism," the statement said.

PM Modi has been inaugurating a number of projects in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Some of these include the 341 km long six-lane wide Purvanchal Expressway. The BJP-led central government has also been pushing for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the state, such as the Rs22,500 crore Purvanchal Expressway aimed at providing road connectivity to eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The Prime Minister noted that earlier the temple area was only 3,000 square feet, which has now grown to about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises. That is, first the darshan and bath in Maa Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath Dham, he informed," the statement said and added, “Dwelling on the glory of Kashi, the Prime Minister said that Kashi is imperishable and is under the patronage of Lord Shiva."

In a bid to win back the support of disgruntled farmers the government announced repealing the three farm laws brought into effect last year for opening up the agriculture sector for greater private sector participation.

"The Prime Minister said that dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will give a decisive direction to India and will lead to a brighter future. This complex is a witness of our capability and our duty," the statement said.

