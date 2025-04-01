India ‘ripping off’ US by charging 100% tariff…, White House’s BIG claim as reciprocal tariffs start on April 2

The White House has claimed that India charges a 100% tax on American farm products and these high taxes makes it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported. It also mentioned that Japan, Canada, and the European Union impose similar tariffs on US exports.

Time and again President Donald Trump criticised high tariffs imposed by foreign countries and he has set April 2 as the date to roll out some reciprocal tariffs, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said, "Unfortunately, these countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long, and they've made, I think, their disdain for the American workers quite clear."

Here how much different countries taxes US good? Elaborating on how different countries taxes American goods, Leavitt says,"If you look at the unfair trade practices - we have 50% (tariff) from the European Union on American dairy and a 700% tariff from Japan on American rice. You have a 100% tariff from India on American agricultural products and nearly 300% from Canada on American butter and cheese.

"This makes it virtually impossible for US products to be imported into these markets and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Leavitt displayed a chart listing high tariffs by various countries. It highlighted India's tariffs with two circles with the colours of the tri-colour.

"So it's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make a historic change, to do what's right for the American people and that's going to take place on Wednesday," she said. Advertisement

How much will America charge as reciprocal tariff? Leavitt did not disclose any details about how much the US will be charging as reciprocal tariff or which countries will be impacted the most.

"I will let the President make the announcement on Wednesday, but it's certainly going to be ensured that there's reciprocity and the American people are treated fairly,” she said.

The press secretary underlined that Trump has a "brilliant team of trade advisors" including US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House aide Peter Navarro, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

She added that Vice President J D Vance has been "deeply involved" in these conversations. "All of these individuals have presented plans to the President on how to get this done, and it's the President's decision to make, and we will not get ahead of him on the specifics of the announcement," Leavitt added. Advertisement