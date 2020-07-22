India rises in EM league tables but outlook remains clouded

An S&P report dated 13 July said that pandemic will leave the Indian economy worse off than most other emerging economies. Over the medium term, i.e. till 2023, it expects India’s GDP gap, compared to the pre-covid GDP estimate to be 11%. This gap is expected to be about 6-7% for most of Latin America and 2-5% for emerging Europe and emerging Asia. The ratings agency also cut its 2020 GDP projection because of a sharp downward revision to India’s GDP, which it now expects to contract by 5% over the course of the fiscal year.