India rises to the top of EM league tables, displacing China

If a large section of India’s population had been vaccinated by now, both the loss of lives and livelihoods could be prevented to a great extent. But despite being the biggest producer of vaccines in the world and despite administering more vaccines than most other countries, India’s share of vaccinated is not very different from those of other emerging markets, after accounting for India’s large population. The government has now opened up the vaccine market in the country but even if new vaccines start getting produced and sold in the country, only a fraction of the country’s population would be vaccinated in the next few months.