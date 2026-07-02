India rolls out e-OCI card: Step-by-step guide for OCI holders to download it

India has announced the launch of the electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) card for citizens living abroad, along with the revamped online portal to regulate foreign contributions, which would simplify compliance and improve public services.

Launching the e-OCI card on X, the Bureau of Immigration wrote, "Great News for All OCI Cardholders! The e-OCI (Electronic OCI Card) has been officially launched!"

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The post further read, "No more carrying your physical OCI booklet everywhere. You can now download your digital e-OCI Card on your mobile phone and present it at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines."

Amit Shah launches FCRA, e-OCI card The two initiatives were launched by Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he addressed the public and said that, before 2014, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) system was buried in files and procedures and lacked proper oversight, PTI reported.

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The revamp of the FCRA portal comes at a time when India has seen a significant increase in applications and donations, Shah said.

According to the report, the FCRA 2.0 portal digitises all major processes under the FCRA, including registration, renewal, annual returns, and other services.

Shah also launched the e-OCI card and said it would benefit over 50 lakh OCI cardholders by significantly reducing paperwork and eliminating the risk of losing or damaging their physical documents. He further said the digital card would enable real-time verification and expedite immigration processing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the revamped system will allow applicants to complete the entire OCI application process online, including submitting forms, uploading supporting documents, and downloading their approved digital OCI card.

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Shah also noted that the revamped system will provide a convenient, fully digital experience for applicants, thereby eliminating the risk of losing or damaging physical documents.

He further said that the latest OCI system eliminates the need for cardholders aged 20 or older to obtain a new OCI booklet whenever they receive a new passport. Instead, they will simply be required to update their passport details through the online portal, he added.

Here's how you can download your e-OCI card The Bureau of Immigration shared a detailed, step-by-step guide on its social media account for existing cardholders on how to download the e-OCI card. Here's what you need to do:

1. Existing cardholders will be required to log in to the OCI services portal: https://ociservices.gov.in using their existing User ID and password. For new users, applicants must complete the registration process using the email address provided at the time of their OCI application.

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2. Once logged in, click on the e-OCI tab on the dashboard.

3. Cardholders will now be able to see their application details. Click on Generate e-OCI Card in the last column.

4. Your e-OCI card will be generated and ready to be downloaded.

5. Download and save the e-OCI Card on your mobile phone. You can present the digital version at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines whenever required.

The agency also noted that previously issued physical OCI continues to be valid.

(with PTI inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.