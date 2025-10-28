India rolls out Passport Seva 2.0, UAE NRIs to receive chip-enabled e-passports from October 28– Here's how to apply

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will launch GPSP 2.0 for passport services on 28 October 2025. This upgraded e-passport features embedded chips and allows applicants to upload documents online, reducing wait times and simplifying the process for making minor corrections in applications.

Riya R Alex
Updated28 Oct 2025, 02:24 PM IST
New Passport Seva Programme 2.0 to enhance e-passport services for NRIs.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai announced the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0), which will be rolled out for all passport services from 28 October 2025. This upgraded version of the e-passport will include features such as embedded chips, an option to upload documents through the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) portal and correct errors in already submitted applications.

Here's a detailed overview of GPSP 2.0 features

E-passports with embedded chips

E-passports will be issued through the PSP 2.0 system. These e-passports contain a chip with digitised data of the passport holders, which is included to facilitate quicker clearance at immigration points.

Upload ICAO-compliant documents at the PSP portal

Applicants can upload their ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation)-compliant photograph, signature, and related documents through the PSP portal. The consulate has recommended that applicants upload these documents via GPSP 2.0 to minimise waiting times at BLS International's centres.

Correction in passport application

For minor corrections in passport applications, applicants are no longer required to retype their applications at BLS centres. In the new system, the service provider can correct already filled-in or submitted applications at their end without any additional charges.

Here's the direct link to the new online portal for availing respective passport services from 28 October onwards. Click here.

How to apply for an e-passport? Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Register on the portal by clicking on the “Register Now” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 2: After completing the registration, log in using the “Login” link with the registered login ID and password.

Step 3: On the Applicant Home Page, click on the option to create a new application.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the form and submit. Now, take a printout of the online submitted form.

Step 5: Book an appointment through the link shared here and go to the respective centre of BLS International along with the necessary supporting documents.

Indian diaspora in the UAE

The Indian diaspora is the largest ethnic group in the UAE, making up approximately 35% of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian nationals in the UAE is estimated to be 4.3 million, according to the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

Most Indians in the UAE are employed, but approximately 10% are dependent family members. Kerala has the largest representation among Indian states, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Additionally, Indians from other states like UP, Bihar, Punjab, and others also make up a significant part of the Indian community in the UAE.

Key Takeaways
  • Passport Seva 2.0 introduces chip-enabled e-passports for quicker immigration clearance.
  • Applicants can upload ICAO complaint documents online, reducing waiting times at BLS Centres.
  • Minor corrections in applications can be made without retyping, streamlining the process.
