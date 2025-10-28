India rolls out Passport Seva 2.0, UAE NRIs to receive chip-enabled e-passports from October 28– Here's how to apply

The Consulate General of India in Dubai announced the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0), which will be rolled out for all passport services from 28 October 2025. This upgraded version of the e-passport will include features such as embedded chips, an option to upload documents through the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) portal and correct errors in already submitted applications.

Here's a detailed overview of GPSP 2.0 features E-passports with embedded chips E-passports will be issued through the PSP 2.0 system. These e-passports contain a chip with digitised data of the passport holders, which is included to facilitate quicker clearance at immigration points.

Upload ICAO-compliant documents at the PSP portal Applicants can upload their ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation)-compliant photograph, signature, and related documents through the PSP portal. The consulate has recommended that applicants upload these documents via GPSP 2.0 to minimise waiting times at BLS International's centres.

Correction in passport application For minor corrections in passport applications, applicants are no longer required to retype their applications at BLS centres. In the new system, the service provider can correct already filled-in or submitted applications at their end without any additional charges.

Here's the direct link to the new online portal for availing respective passport services from 28 October onwards. Click here.

Also Read | US passport tumbles in rankings, slips out of top 10 list

How to apply for an e-passport? Step-by-step guide Step 1: Register on the portal by clicking on the “Register Now” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 2: After completing the registration, log in using the “Login” link with the registered login ID and password.

Step 3: On the Applicant Home Page, click on the option to create a new application.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the form and submit. Now, take a printout of the online submitted form.

Step 5: Book an appointment through the link shared here and go to the respective centre of BLS International along with the necessary supporting documents.

Indian diaspora in the UAE The Indian diaspora is the largest ethnic group in the UAE, making up approximately 35% of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian nationals in the UAE is estimated to be 4.3 million, according to the Indian Embassy in the UAE.