India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday emphasized India's commitment to a Two-State solution for Palestinians and Israel. Kamboj said at the UN General Assembly, "... India is committed to supporting a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamboj condemned the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas but also said that “international laws and international humanitarian laws should be respected by everyone in all circumstances". India also demanded the unconditional release of the Israeli hostages stuck in Gaza.

On humanitarian aid, Kamboj said India will continue to provide help to Palestinians. She said, "It is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. We urge all parties to come together in this endeavour.

In the UNGA meeting on Wednesday after the veto cast by a Permanent member of the Security Council on Palestine's application for admission to the UN on April 18, Kamboj expressed hope that the membership of Palestine will be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine's endeavour to become a member of the UN will receive support.

United States used its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution on granting statehood to Palestine on April 18. In the vote 12-1, the one being the US veto and two abstentions, the UNSC did not adopt a draft resolution that would have recommended the General Assembly to hold a vote with the broader UN membership to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State.

For a draft resolution to pass, the UNSC must have at least nine members in favour and none of its permanent members--China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US--using their veto power.

Kamboj said, "While we have noted that Palestine's application for membership at the UN was not approved by the Security Council because of the aforesaid veto. I would like to state here at the very outset that in keeping with India's longstanding position, we hope that this would be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine's endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed."

