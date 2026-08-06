India rules out ethanol import concessions to US, says no policy change in bilateral trade talks

India will not offer any concessions or commitments regarding the import of ethanol from the U.S. in the India-U.S. trade discussions, the Indian Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

India mandates mixing 20% ethanol with gasoline. Government regulations allow the use of locally produced ethanol for mixing with gasoline.

"Accordingly, any suggestion of a policy change to permit large-scale imports of fuel ethanol from the U.S. is misleading," the statement said.

Washington and New ​Delhi have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to expand market access and lower trade barriers as part of efforts to deepen economic ties.