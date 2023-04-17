India, Russia discuss FTA to guarantee investment, says Russian deputy PM2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:27 PM IST
India’s imports from Russia have stayed under five times its exports to the country, with the ratio touching 4.1 in 2017-18, previously the highest under the Narendra Modi government.
India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement to guarantee investment between the two countries, said Russia's deputy prime minister Denis Manturov, speaking at an event in New Delhi with India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×