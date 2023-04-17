The cumulative Indian investments in Russia, were about US $ 8 billion for the period 2000-2014, while the cumulative Russian investments in India over the same period were about US $ 4 billion, mainly in automotive (KAMAZ) and telecommunications (AFK Sistema) sectors. In 2015-2017, there was a renewed emphasis on increasing bilateral investment, especially in the hydrocarbon sector, the statement added.

