NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday discussed a host of issues of mutual interest with visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, including bilateral trade settlements using national currencies, mutual protection of investments and cooperation in the financial sector, the countries said.

Finance ministry said in a social media post that Sitharaman exchanged views with Manturov, who is also Russia's industry and trade minister, on strengthening economic and financial cooperation in areas of mutual interests to promote bilateral investment and trade.

The Russian government said in a statement that as part of his working trip to India, Manturov held a number of meetings with the leadership of Indian governmental bodies. At the meetings, special attention was paid to the development of trade and investment relations, financial and industrial cooperation, the statement said.

The meeting assumes significance as Russia remains a trade partner with India while facing sanctions imposed by the US and the EU in the context of its war with Ukraine.

In a separate meeting with Goyal, Manturov discussed prospects for cooperation in industries such as railway and heavy machinery, aircraft building, shipbuilding, metallurgy and chemical industry.

Manturov also invited Goyal and Indian enterprises to take part in an international industrial exhibition in July in Yekaterinburg. The need to intensify the work on the preparation of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India to increase and diversify trade turnover was also noted, the statement said.

During the meeting with Sitharaman, the necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted mutual settlements, primarily with the use of national currencies, were discussed, the statement said. Mutual interest in concluding a Russian-Indian agreement on the encouragement and mutual protection of investment was also noted.

At a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, an exchange of views took place on priority areas for the development of Russian-Indian cooperation, the statement said.