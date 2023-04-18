India, Russia discuss trade, investment2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM IST
- Sitharaman exchanged views with Manturov on strengthening economic and financial cooperation in areas of mutual interests to promote bilateral investment and trade
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday discussed a host of issues of mutual interest with visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, including bilateral trade settlements using national currencies, mutual protection of investments and cooperation in the financial sector, the countries said.
