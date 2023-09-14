India, Russia explore new maritime corridors to unlock trade potential2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:52 PM IST
India, Russia also agreed on training for seafarers in polar and Arctic waters at Russian Maritime Training Institute in Vladivostok
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met with A.O. Chekunkov, the Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic in Vladivostok, Russia on Thursday.
