India, Russia explore possibility of accepting RuPay, Mir cards1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 05:25 PM IST
With the mutual acceptance of RuPay (India) and Mir cards (Russia), Indian and Russian citizens will be able to make hassle-free payments in Indian rupees and Russian ruble in their respective countries.
For hassle-free payments amid sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow, India and Russia will explore the possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards in each other's country.
