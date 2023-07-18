India, Russia explore trade facilitation deal for quicker port clearance1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:14 PM IST
The idea is to mutually recognize the accreditation given by each country to certain trusted merchants and other entities like logistics service providers involved in trade
New Delhi: India and Russia are exploring a deal on facilitating cross-border trade by cutting red tape so that consignments are cleared quickly at ports, improving efficiency in trade, an official said.
