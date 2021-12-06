NEW DELHI : Old partners, India and Russia, on Monday signed a pact for the manufacture of 5,00,000 AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian military in India under the terms of a ₹5,124 crore deal.

The two countries also extended their military-technical cooperation pact by another 10 years.

The two developments took place on the sidelines of a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi. Shoigu and his colleague Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are in New Delhi for the first-ever 2+2 meeting with their Indian counterparts Defence Minister Singh and Foreign minister S Jaishankar.

Later in the evening on Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 21st annual India-Russia summit. Putin is to visit New Delhi for the summit in a rare visit outside Russia, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. The two sides are to sign about 10 bilateral pacts following the talks.

The AK 203 rifles are to replace the in-service INSAS Rifle inducted several decades ago. The 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 assault rifles has an effective range of 300 meters. The project is likely to be executed by a new joint venture firm called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). The manufacturing unit is to come at Korwa in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The state hosts the northern Defence Industrial Corridor. The development also reflects India’s pivot from solely relying on global defence acquisitions to “Make in India" in the defence manufacturing sector. India is one of the top purchasers of defence hardware in the world.

Later at the inaugural '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue with Russia, Singh spoke of the "unprovoked aggression" along its northern border among major challenges facing the country. The reference was to tensions between India and China which were triggered by Chinese intrusions into Indian territory in May 2020.

"The pandemic, the extraordinary militarization and expansion of armament in our neighbourhood and unprovoked aggression on our northern border since early summer of 2020 have thrown in several challenges," the defence minister said though he did not name China.

Russia is seen as having close ties with China thanks to strained ties with Western countries over the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and perceived interference in the 2016 US polls, besides other issues.

Stating that India's development needs are colossal and its defence challenges are "legitimate, real and immediate," Singh said India seeks partners that are sensitive and responsive towards the country's expectations and requirements.

"It is a historic day in our bilateral relations," Singh said, referring to the talks in the new ‘2+2’ format as well as summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said ties between India and Russia have been "close and time-tested" in a world that has changed considerably. “They (the ties) have been exceptionally steady," he said.

"We are meeting at a critical juncture in the global geopolitical environment which is in great flux especially in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic," the minister said.

Jaishankar also described terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation as prominent challenges facing the region – an oblique reference to the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges India faces vis a vis Pakistan.

"As close friends and strategic partners, India and Russia have been working together to safeguard our common interests and ensure peace prosperity for our peoples," he added.

