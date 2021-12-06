India, Russia ink AK-203 assault rifle deal worth over 5,000 crore

The AK 203 rifles are to replace the in-service INSAS Rifle inducted several decades ago. The 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 assault rifles has an effective range of 300 meters. The project is likely to be executed by a new joint venture firm called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). The manufacturing unit is to come at Korwa in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The state hosts the northern Defence Industrial Corridor. The development also reflects India’s pivot from solely relying on global defence acquisitions to “Make in India" in the defence manufacturing sector. India is one of the top purchasers of defence hardware in the world.