India, Russia set to discuss Afghanistan during two-day visit of Gen. Patrushev

This time, there seems to be differences between India and Russia with the Russian position seemingly coordinated better with Beijing than New Delhi. The Russian government has engaged with the Taliban, calling the group and the Afghan government representatives for peace talks in Moscow. China and Iran, too, have had many rounds of talks with the Taliban. In recent weeks India held its first publicized contact with the Taliban, with Indian ambassador in Doha, Deepak Mittal, meeting Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai. New Delhi’s wariness in engaging with the Taliban comes from the fact that it views the group as supported and propped up by Pakistan.

