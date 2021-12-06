India and Russia on Monday concluded 28 pacts, including one for the manufacture of AK 203 rifles for the Indian Army and another on responding to cyber attacks on the banking sector, on the margins of a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deal to manufacture more than 600,000 AK 203 rifles is worth more than ₹5,000 crores.

The two countries also extended their military-technical cooperation pact by another 10 years. A third pact signed was between the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Russia in the field of responding to cyber attacks, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Putin, who arrived in India on Monday on a brief visit to India for the 21 India-Russia Summit, described India as a “great power, a friendly nation and a time tested friend."

Modi on his part said that “there is no change in the pace of relations between India and Russia despite the covid-19 pandemic" and that the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two was getting stronger.

"Your visit to India is a reflection of your commitment to ties with India," the prime minister said of Putin’s visit, only the second outside of Moscow since the pandemic broke out last year. Putin’s first visit out of Russia was to Geneva for the summit with US president Joe Biden in June this year.

Ties between India and Russia have been buffeted by the growing warmth of New Delhi’s ties with the US as well as Moscow growing closer to China on the back on sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies for the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and other issues.

Since 2018, the two countries have been making fresh efforts to re-engage each other and refashion ties with Modi holding an informal summit with Putin in the Russian city of Sochi.

The two countries have a target of $30 billion in trade and $50 billion in investment by 2025.

Briefing reporters on the talks between the two leaders, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the 28 pacts spanned military, trade, energy and geological exploration.

“Both sides are looking forward to the continued increase in the trade and investment trajectory," Shringla said. Cooperation in inland waterways, civilian ship building, fertilizer and coking coal were some of the areas being looked at, he said.

“Essentially what we are looking at is long term arrangements whereby the essential commodities that we need from Russia are available on some sort of arrangement that could be to our mutual benefit," Shringla said. India had invited Russian companies to take advantage of the Production Linked Incentive Schemes to promote Indian manufacturing, Shringla said adding that the Russian side had expressed interest in the steel sector.

Despite the closeness of ties on the bilateral front, differences remained in areas like the concept of the Indo-Pacific that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concerns over.

Lavrov, in comments to reporters, said that under the aegis of the Indo-Pacific, the US and others were creating exclusive blocs, including the trilateral Australia, UK and US pact announced in September. On its part, India endorses the Indo-Pacific concept and is part of the Quad grouping alongwith the US, Japan and Australia.

India’s concerns over China and Russia’s ties with Beijing were in evidence when Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke of “unprovoked aggression on our northern border" during the first ever India-Russia foreign and defence ministers’ meeting that preceded the Modi-Putin summit. The reference was Chinese intrusions into India, detected in May 2020, that have led to a rise in tensions between the two countries.

