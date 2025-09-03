Sberbank bets on rupee–rouble trade to power India–Russia ties: First deputy chairman Alexander Vedyakhin
Rhik Kundu , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 03 Sept 2025, 11:19 am IST
Summary
Sberbank's new cashless system and rupee-rouble trade push could reshape India-Russia financial landscape.
NEW DELHI: Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, is piloting a cashless payment system for Indian and Russian tourists, with a planned launch for the 2025 travel season. Alexander Vedyakhin, the bank's first deputy chairman, in an emailed interview, noted that it's a key initiative amid shifting global trade dynamics.
