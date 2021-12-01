1 min read.Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 09:12 PM ISTLivemint
Russian President Vladmir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6 December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi
In a major boost to India and Russia military ties, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on Monday during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.
Russian President Vladmir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6 December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi. The leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda, including joint work within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.