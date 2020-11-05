Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin can be launched as early as February as latest tests on final-stage clinical trials and studies have so far showed it is safe and effective, according to a report.

"The vaccine has shown good efficacy," senior ICMR scientist Rajni Kant, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task-force, said at the research body's New Delhi headquarters on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available," he told Reuters.

Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had earlier hoped to launch it only in the second quarter of next year.

Here are the key updates on trials, efficacy of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine:

-Rajni Kant, who is the head of ICMR's research management, policy, planning and coordination cell, said it was up to the health ministry to decide if COVAXIN shots can be given to people even before the third-stage trials are over.

-"It has shown safety and efficacy in the phase 1 and 2 trials and in the animal studies - so it is safe but you can't be 100% sure unless the phase 3 trials are over," Kant said.

-"There may be some risk, if you are ready to take the risk, you can take the vaccine. If necessary, the government can think of giving the vaccine in an emergency situation," Kant added.

-In late October, the Hyderabad-based firm had received approval from the drug regulator to conduct a Phase III clinical trial in the country. "The trial to be conducted in 25 to 30 sites across 13-14 states will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients. About 2,000 subjects could be enrolled per hospital," Prasad said. The drugmaker begun site preparatory exercises for Phase III, recruitment and dosage will begin in November, he added.

-The vaccine is likely to be at least 60% effective.“The benchmark for the efficacy of our anti-Covid-19 vaccine is 60%. We will be conducting the largest Phase III trial for Covaxin, and the efficacy results should be available by early April-May, 2021," Sai Prasad, executive director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, told.

-During the phase II trial, Covaxin has been tested in 12 hospitals across the country. Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 with no co-morbidity conditions have participated in the trial. The vaccine trial took place in Hyderabad, Rohtak, Patna, Kancheepuram, Delhi, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow among other places.

-Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in September the government was considering granting an emergency authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces.

-Meanwhile, India's cases of coronavirus infections rose by 50,201 cases on Thursday to 83 lakh, second only to the United States. Deaths rose by 704, with the total now at 124,315. The daily rise in infections and deaths has slowed since a peak in mid-September.

