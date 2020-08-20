India’s 1st rate-setting panel bows out amid inflation worries

The MPC held its last policy meeting under its current term on Aug. 4-6, and the minutes published Thursday showed members fret over a recent surge in consumer inflation, preferring to wait for price pressures to wane before considering more steps to address the “deepest contraction in history." The panel is expected to be replaced with three new external members by the next meeting scheduled in late September. They will probably face a revised RBI inflation targeting framework, with changes expected to be introduced sometime next year.