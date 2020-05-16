As covid-19 cases continue rising in Mumbai, the city’s municipal body will be converting India’s 2011 world cup victory venue Wankhede Stadium into a quarantine facility for asymptomatic contacts of covid-19 patients, according to a letter issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday.

The letter issued by Chanda R Jadhav, assistant commissioner of A ward, that has been reviewed by Mint, directed MCA to handover the possession of Wankhede Stadium with an immediate effect. The cricket stadium, the letter said, will be used for the ‘emergency staff’ of A-ward and for quarantining asymptomatic contacts of positive covid-19 patients.

The BMC’s A ward covers areas including Fort, parts of Ballard Estate, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, P D'Mello Road, Marine Drive (Queen's Necklace), AP Marg, Carnac Road (Lokmanya Tilak Marg) and Colaba.

The letter further stated that if MCA failed to comply with BMC’s directions, it will be liable for action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which is one of the penalties provided under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for disobeying any regulation or order made under the Act. As of Saturday, nearly 1.08 lakh offences have been registered under section 188 of IPC in Maharashtra since the nation-wide lockdown came into force on March 25, according to a tweet by state Home minister Anil Deshmukh. This led to 20,626 arrests and seizure of 58,568 vehicles, while ₹4.36 crore has been collected in fines from offenders.

The development comes as Mumbai plans to add nearly one lakh beds for covid-19 patients in the coming days, Mint reported on 15 May citing state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Tope also said that a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reserve 60% beds in private hospitals for corona patients.

Arrangements for these beds are being made at the Corona Care Centres being set up at Bandra Kural Complex (BKC), Goregaon, Mulund, Dahisar, Worli Dairy Colony, Wankhede Stadium and Worli NSCI.

The Corona Care Center in Mumbai has been categorized as one and two and will have quarantine and isolation system. One lakh isolation beds have been provided as part of Corona Care Center two in Mumbai. The arrangements are being made anticipating the cases to peak by June.

As of Saturday, there were 1,606 new covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra taking the total tally to 30,706 cases and 1,135 deaths, according to data from the state public health department. The worst-affected was Mumbai and Thane division with a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths, followed by Pune that reported 4,149 cases and 212 deaths and Nashik that had 1,256 cases and 78 deaths. So far, 7,088 covid-19 patients have fully recovered in the state.

Further, 3.34 lakh people are in home quarantine and 17,048 people are in institutional quarantine in the state. As per the government’s directions, the cluster containment action plan is also being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. Presently, there are 1,516 active containment zones in the state, with 14,434 surveillance squads that have surveyed 60.93 lakh people in the state.

