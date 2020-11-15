India reported 41,100 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 88,14,579, government data released on Sunday morning shows.

The death toll has mounted to 1,29,635 with 447 more deaths recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Total active Covid-19 cases stand at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries stood at 82,05,728 as almost 42,156 patients fought off the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14 November. Of these, 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday, the ICMR said.

Telangana records 661 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana reported 661 new coronavirus cases, 1,637 recoveries and 3 deaths yesterday.

Total number of cases now stand at 2,57,374 including 2,40,545 recoveries, 15,425 active cases and 1,404 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Jharkhand reports 154 new cases, 328 recoveries

Jharkhand reported 154 new cases (out of 10,693 tests) and 328 recoveries yesterday.

With this, total cases reached 1,05,935 including 1,01,897 recoveries or discharges, 922 deaths and 3116 active cases, the State Health Department said.

Mizoram total cases now 3,393

Mizoram reports 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total cases to 3,393.

A total of 2,820 people have been discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. The state recorded 4 deaths.

Active cases now stand at 569.

Global Covid-19 update

The overall number of global cases of coronavirus has topped 53.8 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,309,780, the Johns Hopkins University revealed in its latest update.

As of today morning, the total caseload and fatalities stood at 53,843,270 and 1,309,784, respectively.

America is the worst-hit nation with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,888,372 and 245,574, respectively.

India comes next place in terms of Covid-19 cases at 8,773,479, while the country's death toll surged to 129,188.

