India's active coronavirus caseload further reduces to 3.62% of total cases

The country's active coronavirus caseload continues to decline and is currently below 3.6 lakh, the union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Steadily following a reducing trend set over the past few weeks, India's active Covid-19 caseload has fallen to 3.62% of the total active cases.

The country has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases in a span of 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 3,56,546 today, according to an official release.

India today reported 30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's total tally to 98,57,029, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Also, with 391 new deaths, India's toll of coronavirus-related deaths climbed to 1,43,019.

India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days, much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere.

The total recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 today with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakhs (90,00,918) today. The recovery rate has improved to touch 94.93 % today.

The ministry, in a statement, said the drop in active cases has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day. “India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total active caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh (3,59,819) today (Saturday)," the ministry said. The total active cases in the country are at 3,56,546 after a decrease of 3,273 in the last 24 hours.

75.23% of new recovered cases contributed by 10 states/UTs

75.23% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States and UTs.

Kerala leads with 5,268 persons recovering from Covid-19 while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries. Delhi registered another 3,191 daily recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 75.71% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 4,259 new cases yesterday while West Bengal recorded 2,710 new cases.

As many as 391 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. 77.78% of them are from ten States and UTs. None of the States and UTs reported double-digit daily fatalities over the past 24 hours.

79.28% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 80 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 47 while West Bengal reported 44 new deaths.

When compared globally, India recorded one of the lowest new case fatalities per million population in the last 7 days.

