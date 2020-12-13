India's active coronavirus caseload further reduces to 3.62% of total cases

The ministry, in a statement, said the drop in active cases has been possible due to recoveries exceeding daily new cases and the low number of fatalities per day. “India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total active caseload has dropped below 3.6 lakh (3,59,819) today (Saturday)," the ministry said. The total active cases in the country are at 3,56,546 after a decrease of 3,273 in the last 24 hours.