India's active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh mark for 1st time after 106 days

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that India has scaled an unprecedented peak with active coronavirus cases dropping below the 5-lakh mark for the first time after 106 days.

In a tweet today morning, the Health Ministry said, it assumes significance in the context of many countries reporting a surge in their active caseload.

Active Covid cases below 5 lakh mark finally

India scales an unprecedented peak.



Active Cases drop below 5L mark for the first time after 106 days. pic.twitter.com/QW903Phoa1 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 11, 2020

"This landmark achievement has been made possible by the Centre's sustained, graded and targetted strategies, their effective implementation by the States and UTs, dedicated and selfless service of doctors and all other COVID-19 warriors," the Health Ministry added.

Top medical body Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 pandemic up to 10 November. Of these, 11,53,294 samples were tested yesterday, ICMR said.

Covid-19 vaccine in India

American pharmaceutical Pfizer is in discussion with the Indian government to sell its promising coronavirus vaccine in the country, and believes its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India’s early vaccine response, a spokesperson for Pfizer India said in a statement to Mint.

"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," a Pfizer India spokesperson said.

Few Central Government officials also said that India is in talks with Pfizer for its messenger RNA vaccine, along with a number of other domestic and foreign developers of promising vaccine candidates.

Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses this year and up to 1.3 billion doses next year.

“If our vaccine candidate is successful, Pfizer would allocate the available doses across the countries where we have fully executed supply agreements," a Pfizer spokesperson said.

Earlier on 9 November, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced their vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers in Phase 3 trials, the most encouraging scientific advance so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

Pfizer and BioNTech SE became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

