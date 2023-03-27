India recorded 1,805 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated on 27 March. This slight fall comes a day after 1,890 cases recorded yesterday. With today's cases, the active cases in the country crosses 10,000 mark. In November 2022, country saw active cases fall below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020.

As per the ministry's data, India's active caseload currently stands at 10,300. The daily positivity rate is 3.19 percent while the weekly positivity rate is 1.39 percent.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.79 percent. India saw 932 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases, with this the total recoveries now stand at 4,41,64,815.

Speaking of vaccination coverage, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Of these, 95.20 crore are second dose while 22.86 crore precaution dose. In the last 24 hours, 1,743 doses were administered.

Meanwhile, The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting today evening via video conferencing, with States' Health Secretaries and senior officers to review COVID-19 preparedness.

A nationwide mock drill is being planned for 10-11 April wherein health facilities from all districts are expected to participate. Details of the mock-drill will also be communicated in the meeting today, news agency ANI has reported.