India recorded 1,805 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated on 27 March. This slight fall comes a day after 1,890 cases recorded yesterday. With today's cases, the active cases in the country crosses 10,000 mark. In November 2022, country saw active cases fall below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020.

