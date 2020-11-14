Home >News >India >India's active covid cases at 4.80 lakh after 44,684 new cases in a day
Health Worker in PPE Kit collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid -19 test at Sarojini Nagar marketing in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2020, 10:32 AM IST Staff Writer

India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day

Coronavirus cases in India climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479. The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

There are 4,80,719 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprises 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

