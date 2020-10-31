India's active covid cases dip further to 5.8 lakh, total tally at 81 lakh

Coronavirus cases in India increased by 48,268 new infections in last 24 hours, taking India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 deaths on Friday, India total death toll increased to 1,21,641.

Total active cases in India stands at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hours. India has cured 74,32,829 covid patients with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

A total of 10,87,96,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 31 October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested Friday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

In a significant feat, the active caseload has fallen below 6 lakhs for the first time in nearly three months in India with 48,268 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family.

The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing. The national Recovery Rate has progressed reached 91.15 per cent.

80 of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via