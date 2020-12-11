India's active covid cases dip to 3.63 lakh, total tally nears 98 lakh

India's active covid cases dip to 3.63 lakh, total tally nears 98 lakh1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
- With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.
- The total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749
With 29,398 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,96,770, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
With 414 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,42,186.
The total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 97,96,770 with 37,528 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, 3,307 people also recovered from the virus in the last 14 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 5,72,523. A total of 1,575 new COVID-19 cases and 61 fatalities were reported in the national capital on Thursday.
According to the State Health Department, 5008 people recovered from infection today pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has reached 93.52 per cent. A total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.
Meanwhile, a total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 10th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
