India's active covid cases drop closer to 5 lakh as recoveries outpace new cases

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85.53 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,17,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,53,657 with 45,903 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate stands around 1.4%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

