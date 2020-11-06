India's active covid cases fall to 5.20 lakh after 54,157 recoveries in a day

India recorded 47,638 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,11,724, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday.

With 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,20,773 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,65,966.

The country's toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,985 after 670 deaths today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 5, of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested yesterday.

More details awaited

