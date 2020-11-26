India's active covid cases increase for 2nd consecutive day, tally at 92.66 lakh

India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 524 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases in the country now stand at 92,66,706 including 86,79,138 discharges and 4,52,344 active cases. The cumulative toll of the country has reached 1,35,223.

Today is the 19th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Kerala recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country today with the addition of 6,491 new Coronavirus patients on Wednesday. With this, the total active cases in the state reached 65,106, As many as 5,11,008 patients have also recovered in Kerala from the viral infection so far.

Maharashtra once again witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and recorded 6,159 new patients today. With the addition of new patients, the total COVID-19 tally in the state reached 17,95,959, including 16,63,723 recoveries, 84,464 active cases, and 46,748 deaths.

Delhi reported 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 5,361 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,45,787, including 4,98,780 recoveries, 38,287 active cases, and 8,720 deaths.

A total of 3,285 new COVID-19 cases, 2,144 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths were reported on Rajasthan on Wednesday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 2,53,767, including 2,25,229 recoveries and 2,218 deaths. There are 26,320 active cases in the state currently.

Karnataka recorded 1,630 new COVID-19 cases, 1,333 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Wednesday. The total positive cases in the state have reached 8,78,055, including 8,41,432 recoveries, 24,890 active cases, and 11,714 deaths.

As many as 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 2,01,949. There are 14,287 active cases in the state while 1,83,756 people have recovered from the viral infection. A total of 3,906 people have also died due to Coronavirus in Gujarat.

