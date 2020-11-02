Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's active covid cases tally drop to 5.6 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase
A man carrying flowers walks in a crowded market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra

India's active covid cases tally drop to 5.6 lakh as recoveries outpace daily increase

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

India's COVID-19 deaths climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities

With 45,230 new coronavirus infections being reported in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 82,29,313 on Monday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 deaths climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to over 91% while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

Total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hours.

India has tested 11,07,43,103 samples for coronavirus up to 1st November. Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested on Sunday, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

