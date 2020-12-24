Subscribe
India's active covid tally at 2.83 lakh, nearly 97 lakh patients recovered
Commuters walk down a street braving the cold and fog in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India's active covid tally at 2.83 lakh, nearly 97 lakh patients recovered

Staff Writer

As many as 312 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,46,756.

With 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,01,23,778, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

With 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,01,23,778, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

The total figure includes 2,83,849 active cases and 96,93,173 recoveries.

The total figure includes 2,83,849 active cases and 96,93,173 recoveries.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

As many as 312 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,46,756.

Following the national trend, 26 states and Union Territories currently have less than 10,000 active cases.

The daily recoveries have been exceeding the daily new cases consistently, ensuring a total net reduction of the active caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 16,53,08,366 tests have been conducted for the virus, including 10,39,645 samples in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continued to report high Covid-19 numbers with 6,169 new cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state now stands 62,802, the state health department informed.

As many as 6,55,644 patients have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra reported 3,913 new Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths today, as per the State Health Department.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 19,06,371, while the total number of recoveries stands at 18,01,700.

There are currently 54,573 active cases. The death toll stands at 48969.

The national capital reported 18 deaths and 871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 8,003. The total number of positive cases stands at 6,19,618, while the death toll is 10,347.

