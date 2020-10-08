Subscribe
Home >News >India >India's active covid tally decreases as recoveries outnumber daily increase
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station, in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's active covid tally decreases as recoveries outnumber daily increase

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 971 to 105,526, the ministry said
  • India's recoveries are 6.3 times more than active cases of coronavirus

India's total coronavirus cases rose by 78,524 in the last 24 hours to 6.84 million on Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 971 to 105,526, the ministry said.

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

India recovered including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths: Union Health Ministry

With over 75,000 people recovering from COVID-19 every day in India, the country's recoveries are 6.3 times more than active cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (MoHFW).

The country has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries from 50,000 recoveries in May to over 57 lakh in October.

