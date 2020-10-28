India's active covid tally dips near 6 lakh after 58,439 recoveries in a day

Coronavirus cases in India surged to 79,90,322 cases after recording 43,893 new infections in last 24 hours, informed union health ministry. India's total death count mounted to 1,20,010 after witnessing 508 deaths on Tuesday. India total active case tally now stands at 6,10,803 after a decrease of 15,054 in last 24 hours.

India has cured a total of 72,59,509 cases with 58,439 new discharges in last 24 hours.

India has tested a total of 10,54,87,680 samples for coronavirus till the date and of these 10,66,786 samples were tested Tueday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India with more than 72 lakh recovered COVID-19 patients has the maximum number of recoveries in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that there has been a continuous decline in average daily deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

"The recovery rate is at 90.62% currently. The cumulative positivity rate is on a constant decline, and currently, it is at 7.61 per cent. If we see the number of cases per million, then India has the least cases per million people. We have 5,700 cases per million. Most developed western economies have double or even five times more cases per million than India," he said, adding more than 10 crore tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

